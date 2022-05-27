ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Here!

May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The limited series is now streaming, only on Disney+.

It's finally time to say "Hello there" once more to Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Master.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new limited series set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, has arrived on Disney+! With a promise to reunite Kenobi with the Sith Lord Darth Vader, and introducing Vader's Inquisitorius into live action, fans are in for a thrilling story. The first two episodes are now streaming, with subsequent installments of the six-episode season premiering every Wednesday in June.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Master's untold story, stars Ewan McGregor reprising the role as the titular Kenobi, along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram as Reva, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Director Deborah Chow -- who first entered the galaxy of storytelling with Chapter 3 and Chapter 7 of The Mandalorian -- also joins Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold as an executive producer of the series.

For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, enjoy StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage of the iconic character:


Stay hidden and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

  • Obi_FB_TW

    of
    Obi_FB_TW

    of
  • Grand_Inquisitor_-_FB_TW

    of
    Grand_Inquisitor_-_FB_TW

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #ObiWanKenobi

    Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved