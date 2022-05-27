Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Here!

The limited series is now streaming, only on Disney+.

It's finally time to say "Hello there" once more to Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Master.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new limited series set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, has arrived on Disney+! With a promise to reunite Kenobi with the Sith Lord Darth Vader, and introducing Vader's Inquisitorius into live action, fans are in for a thrilling story. The first two episodes are now streaming, with subsequent installments of the six-episode season premiering every Wednesday in June.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Master's untold story, stars Ewan McGregor reprising the role as the titular Kenobi, along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram as Reva, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Director Deborah Chow -- who first entered the galaxy of storytelling with Chapter 3 and Chapter 7 of The Mandalorian -- also joins Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold as an executive producer of the series.

