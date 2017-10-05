ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

NYCC 2017: Star Wars Mighty Muggs Return!

October 5, 2017
StarWars.com Team

The fan-favorite line is back -- with a new spin.

"Boy, am I glad to see you." So said Luke Skywalker, and right now we feel the same way.

Hasbro announced today at New York Comic Con the return of Mighty Muggs -- a fan-favorite line of collectible, stylized figures. Launching in January 2018, the figures will have a new push-and-turn head feature that instantly changes their facial expressions to excitement, rage, happiness, and more. The initial Star Wars assortment will consist of Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Darth Vader, and cost $9.99 each. They look super cute and we are already clearing space on our desks and toy shelves.

Check out the first wave in the gallery below, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Mighty Muggs and NYCC this weekend.Star Wars Mighty Muggs. A Star Wars Mighty Muggs display features Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, and Rey collectible figures. A Darth Vader Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber. A Darth Vader Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with a mischievous look on its face. A Darth Vader Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with an angry look on its face. A packaged Darth Vader Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber. A Luke Skywalker Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with a big smile on its face. A Luke Skywalker Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with a stern expression on its face. A Luke Skywalker Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with an angry expression on its face. A packaged Luke Skywalker Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with an angry expression on its face. A Mighty Muggs Luke Skywalker collectible figure with lightsaber by Hasbro. A Rey Mighty Muggs collectible figure with lightsaber. A Rey Mighty Muggs collectible figure with lightsaber. A Rey Mighty Muggs collectible figure with lightsaber in its packaging. A Kylo Ren Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with a stern expression on its face. A Kylo Ren Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber. A Kylo Ren Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with an angry expression on its face. A packaged Kylo Ren Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure holds a lightsaber with an angry expression on its face. A Princess Leia Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure with a big smile on its face. A Princess Leia Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure with a side-eye expression. A Princess Leia Star Wars Mighty Muggs collectible figure with an angry expression on its face.
A Princess Leia Mighty Muggs collectible figure in its packaging.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Hasbro Mighty Muggs NYCC 2107

