Mynock Wings

September 6, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a delicacy previously only found inside space slugs.

Mynocks, those pesky parasites are always chewing on power cables and ruining a good ship. While you may need a breath mask to search out the troublesome creatures, you definitely won’t need one to eat these wings. That is, unless you add a little bit of hot sauce at your discretion.

mynock wings platter

Marinated, seasoned, and fried to a golden brown, there’s no denying that these Mynock Wings make for some of the tastiest appetizers in the galaxy.

 Mynock Wings

Ingredients:

20 chicken wings

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup flour

1-1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Oil for frying

 

Instructions:

In a plastic freezer bag, place the chicken wings, soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, and garlic. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours.

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a dish whisk the flour, paprika, salt, and pepper.

mynock-wings-prep

Remove the chicken from the marinade, discarding the remaining marinade. Dredge in the flour mixture, and fry until golden brown and cooked through, approximately 10 minutes.

Let drain on a wire rack. Serve immediately. And rest easy knowing your power cables are safe.

mynock-wings-done

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Mynock Wings

