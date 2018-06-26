Step 4: Fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture.

Step 5: Scoop batter and drop onto prepped baking sheets.

Step 6: Bake for 20-22 minutes, until the edges are browned. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 7: When the macaroons are cool, use a clean kitchen brush to brush the black luster dust onto the center of the cookies.

Step 8: Place two small cinnamon chips onto the face for the upper eyes, then two white chocolate chips for the lower eyes.

Step 9: With a #2 tip, add black icing for the pupils.

Step 10: Break the candy stick into small pieces and place at the bottom of each face.

Step 11: When the icing is set, the cookies are ready to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.