ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Celebrate a Classic Cantina Patron with These Muftak Macaroons

June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Bake your own coconut cookies, a tasty tribute to Mos Eisley's wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Coconut macaroon cookies are often mistaken for macarons (the French meringue cookie with a similar name) but there’s no mistaking this tasty tribute to Tatooine cantina patron Muftak. Mos Eisley, that famously wretched hive of scum and villainy, gave us some of the most memorable aliens in the Star Wars universe. Today, we celebrate one of our favorite four-eyed friends from A New Hope with a coconut creature cookie complete with candy accents.

An artist's rendition of the many aliens of the the Mos Eisley Cantina gathered together.

Muftak Macaroons*

What You'll Need:

  • Edible black luster dust
  • Cinnamon chips
  • White chocolate chips
  • Black icing
  • Root beer candy stick

Macaroon ingredients:
  • 3 egg whites
  • 2-1/4 cups shredded coconut
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of salt

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and prep baking sheets with baking mats or parchment paper.

Frothy egg whites are stirred by a whisk in a blue bowl.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk egg whites until frothy.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, stir together the coconut, sugar, flour, vanilla, and salt.

  • muftak-macaroons-02-combine

    of
    muftak-macaroons-02-combine

    of
  • muftak-macaroons-03-mix

    of
    muftak-macaroons-03-mix

    of

    • Step 4: Fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture.

    A cookie dough scoop empties coconut batter onto parchment paper in preparation of Muftak Macaroons.

    Step 5: Scoop batter and drop onto prepped baking sheets.

    Step 6: Bake for 20-22 minutes, until the edges are browned. Let cool on a wire rack.

    A kitchen brush paints black luster dust onto the center of an unfinished Muftak Macaroon.

    Step 7: When the macaroons are cool, use a clean kitchen brush to brush the black luster dust onto the center of the cookies.

    Unfinished Muftak Macaroons next to a dish of cinnamon chips and a dish of white chocolate chips.

    Step 8: Place two small cinnamon chips onto the face for the upper eyes, then two white chocolate chips for the lower eyes.

    Black icing is piped onto white chocolate chips to create the look of pupils for the eyes on a Muftak Macaroon.

    Step 9: With a #2 tip, add black icing for the pupils.

    Pieces of a root beer candy stick used in the creation of Muftak Macaroons.

    Step 10: Break the candy stick into small pieces and place at the bottom of each face.

    Three Muftak Macaroons on a plate beside two mason jars full of blue milk with straws in them.

    Step 11: When the icing is set, the cookies are ready to serve.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    star wars recipes Mos Eisley Cantina Muftak

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved