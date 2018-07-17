A Cool Drink for the Mos Eisley Cantina's Coolest Band: Modal Nodes Pop

Step 1: Glue the instrument cut-outs approximately 2-inches down from the end of the straws. Peal the lychee.

Step 2: Once the glue has tried, place lychee onto the end of the straws.

Step 3: Poke cloves into the bottom of the lychee, then use a food coloring pen to color the “eyes” black. Set aside.

Step 4: In a blender, add the lychee, ginger ale, and lemon juice. Start blending slowly, being careful of the soda’s carbonation. Blend well.

Step 5: Pour the lychee mixture over ice. Stir well, then add the lychee straw garnish to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsParentingBlogs