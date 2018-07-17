ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A Cool Drink for the Mos Eisley Cantina's Coolest Band: Modal Nodes Pop

July 17, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Beat the Tatooine heat with this easy recipe.

The Mos Eisley cantina may have been a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but the music was always on-point thanks to the Bith musicians known as the Modal Nodes, led by Figrin D’an.

Get into the musical groove by making a Modal Nodes Pop, a drink sure to beat the Tatooine heat. A bubbly beverage infused with sweet fruit flavor that’s garnished with an edible orchestra. With this refreshment in hand you won’t even notice the shady dealings going on at the other end of the cantina.The alien band Modal Nodes plays instruments at the cantina on Mos Eisley.

Modal Nodes Pop

What You'll Need:

  • Black straws
  • Lychee for garnish
  • Cloves
  • Black food coloring pen
  • Instrument cut-outs

Ingredients:
  • 15 oz (1 can) lychee
  • 12 oz (1 can) ginger ale
  • Squeeze of lemon
  • 2 cups ice

Three lychee fruits, one of which is peeled.

Step 1: Glue the instrument cut-outs approximately 2-inches down from the end of the straws. Peal the lychee.

A peeled lychee fruit next to black straws and cloves.

Step 2: Once the glue has tried, place lychee onto the end of the straws.

Step 3: Poke cloves into the bottom of the lychee, then use a food coloring pen to color the “eyes” black. Set aside.

A bowl of peeled lychee fruits next to a glass of juice.

Step 4: In a blender, add the lychee, ginger ale, and lemon juice. Start blending slowly, being careful of the soda’s carbonation. Blend well.

A group of cocktails with straws decorated to look like the Mos Eisley cantina band Modal Nodes.

Step 5: Pour the lychee mixture over ice. Stir well, then add the lychee straw garnish to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

