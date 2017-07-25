Marvel's Star Wars Series Gets New Creative Team

Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca will take the reins this November with Star Wars #38.

Marvel's flagship Star Wars title has new masters now.

Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca, the writer-artist team behind the critically-acclaimed Darth Vader series, will take over Marvel's Star Wars beginning with issue #38 this fall.

“My aim's simple – to do what Salva and I did with Darth Vader, but for Leia, Luke and Han. As in, chart the rise and fall of the Rebellion between A New Hope and the Empire Strikes Back, how it changes them all and how it changes the universe,” said Gillen. “So a simple aim, but as nightmarishly tricky to pull off as dropping a proton torpedo down a thermal exhaust port. But hopefully as thrilling if we pull it off. I can't wait till you see it up. First up: the post-apocalyptic hell that remains of Jedha after the Death Star punched a hole through its mantle.” Get a first look at David Marquez's cover for Star Wars #38 below.

Gillen, currently writing the fan-favorite Doctor Aphra, comes to the series following a major crossover event with Star Wars in "The Screaming Citadel."

“Kieron is one of the best writers in comics today, with comics that span so many different styles and genres,” said editor Jordan D. White. “He’s shown through the crossovers with his Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra series that he has just as great a grasp on the heroes of the Star Wars galaxy as he does on its villains (and gray-area archaeologists). And any fan of his knows he’s no stranger to the operatic saga! I could not be happier to have him taking the reins.”

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.