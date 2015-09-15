Marvel's Star Wars and Darth Vader Annual Covers - Exclusive Reveal

Get your first look at two special issues that will be long remembered.

Han and Leia driving an AT-AT in a daring escape (while trying not to kill each other). The discovery of Obi-Wan Kenobi's journals. Darth Vader learning that the Rebel who destroyed the Death Star is named "Skywalker."

Marvel's Star Wars and Darth Vader series have been filled with shocking twists, thrilling action, and witty humor, adding to the Star Wars mythos in major ways. That impact is set to continue this December with each comic's first entry in a classic comic book tradition: annuals, or oversized special issues that come once a year. And StarWars.com is excited to have your first look at the covers for Star Wars Annual #1 and Darth Vader Annual #1, by John Cassaday and Lenil Yu, respectively, below.