Marvel's Star Wars and Darth Vader Annual Covers - Exclusive Reveal

September 15, 2015
September 15, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at two special issues that will be long remembered.

Han and Leia driving an AT-AT in a daring escape (while trying not to kill each other). The discovery of Obi-Wan Kenobi's journals. Darth Vader learning that the Rebel who destroyed the Death Star is named "Skywalker."

Marvel's Star Wars and Darth Vader series have been filled with shocking twists, thrilling action, and witty humor, adding to the Star Wars mythos in major ways. That impact is set to continue this December with each comic's first entry in a classic comic book tradition: annuals, or oversized special issues that come once a year. And StarWars.com is excited to have your first look at the covers for Star Wars Annual #1 and Darth Vader Annual #1, by John Cassaday and Lenil Yu, respectively, below.

    • In Star Wars Annual #1 (40 pages, $4.99), by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Angel Unzueta, Rebel spy Haarkon Dak has been undercover in the Imperial bureaucracy for years -- and may be the only chance that Rebel-sympathetic senators have to survive. Darth Vader Annual #1 (40 pages, $4.99), by series writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lenil Yu, finds Darth Vader heading to the planet Shu-Torin, where the Sith Lord seeks to destroy an uprising against the Empire.

    What better way to launch Star Wars annuals than with some secret Rebel espionage and Sith wrath? 'Nuff said.

    Stay tuned to Marvel.com and StarWars.com for more on Star Wars comics!

