The Hunt is On in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2 - Exclusive Preview

August 10, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look inside the second chapter in the comic book adaptation of the Star Wars live-action series on Disney+.

The Mandalorian isn't the only bounty hunter after young Grogu.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2, a trio of Trandoshan mercenaries descend on the Child, but they're no match for Mando.

The Mandalorian #2, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Kaare Andrews, arrives August 17 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

