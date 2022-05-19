ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel and Lucasfilm Celebrate Pride Month with Special Star Wars Covers

May 19, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out the variant covers that will grace Marvel’s Star Wars comics starting in June.

Lucasfilm and Marvel are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month, a time dedicated to uplifting, honoring, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community’s impact in the world. StarWars.com is thrilled to showcase 2022's Pride Month variant covers coming to Star Wars comics beginning in June; each cover has been created by LGBTQIA+ artists and showcases LGBTQIA+ characters of the Star Wars galaxy, featuring trade dress with a rainbow burst and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail. Check out all the covers below along with commentary from several artists!

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters 24, featuring T’onga and Losha

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, featuring T’onga and Losha (On Sale June 15)

Artist: Jan Bazaldua

Star Wars: Obi-Wan 2, featuring Kho Phon Farrus

Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2, featuring Kho Phon Farrus (On Sale June 22)

Artist: Derek Charm

"I’m really happy to be a part of this, especially when I found out I'd be drawing Kho Phon Farrus. I always gravitate towards the more villainous characters and this one has such a great design. It's great to highlight that by its nature, the Star Wars universe is an infinitely inclusive and diverse place." -- Derek Charm

Star Wars: Darth Vader 24, featuring Sabé, Saché & Yané

Star Wars: Darth Vader #24, featuring Sabé, Saché & Yané (On Sale June 22)

Artist: Kei Zama

“I'm excited to be celebrating Pride Month with Star Wars! For real, I'm definitely a big fan of the prequel trilogy; I have such a special fondness for Episodes I to III, so drawing characters from The Phantom Menace for this cover was a very cool experience.” -- Kei Zama

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 1, featuring Vi Moradi 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1, featuring Vi Moradi (On Sale July 6)

Artist: Phil Jimenez

Star Wars and Marvel are about as culturally relevant as it gets, and to see the support they’re giving the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month is something special. I didn’t know much about Vi Moradi before I started researching her for this piece -- and I’m hoping now even more people will recognize her and the important role she plays in the Star Wars universe!” -- Phil Jimenez

Star Wars #25 variant cover featuring Larma D'Acy & Wrobie Tyce

Star Wars #25, featuring Larma D'Acy & Wrobie Tyce (On Sale July 20)

Artist: JJ Kirby

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca 4, featuring Lula Talisola & Zeen Mrala

Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, featuring Lula Talisola & Zeen Mrala (On Sale July 20)

Artist: Javier Garrón

“For me it's one of the greatest honors and pleasures to highlight the wonderful diversity of characters in comics. Maybe we come to stories because it's sci-fi, or action, or thriller, or whatever, really. But if we stay in them, if those stories stick with us, it is because of the characters.

“Lula and Zeen have a beautiful story, as epic as any starfighter battle, and I wanted to showcase that. An intimate, tender and quiet moment together. A loving hug looking at the stars, their destiny! Because in the great scheme of things, even on a galactic level, it's the small human things that really matter.” -- Javier Garrón

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 22, featuring Doctor Aphra

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22, featuring Doctor Aphra (On Sale July 27)

Artist: Paulina Ganucheau

"Doctor Aphra is always a blast, so getting to draw her for Pride Month and be part of the Star Wars celebration is extra special." -- Paulina Ganucheau

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

