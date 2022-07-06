The Knights of Ren Return in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 - Exclusive Preview

4-LOM falls in a battle with the fearsome dark side foes.

Even the best bounty hunter is no match for the Knights of Ren.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25, the hunters make their way into the Crimson Dawn stronghold and encounter the dark side warriors...

Bounty Hunters #25, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives July 13 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.