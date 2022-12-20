ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Porter Engle Settles a Dispute in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High RepublicThe Blade #1 – Exclusive Preview

December 20, 2022
December 20, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Two of the greatest Jedi of their time explore the Boneworld.

Don’t call Porter Engle a wizard.

Traveling the galaxy with his sister, Barash, the Jedi Knights are among those Force-wielders eager to protect life and assist the Republic in a time of exploration and expansion. But in StarWars.com's exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1, we discover Porter also has an affinity for Sabacc.

The Blade #1, written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello and a cover from Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives December 28 as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 preview 1


Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 preview 2


Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 preview 3


Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 preview 4


Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 preview 5


