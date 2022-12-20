Two of the greatest Jedi of their time explore the Boneworld.

Don’t call Porter Engle a wizard.



Traveling the galaxy with his sister, Barash, the Jedi Knights are among those Force-wielders eager to protect life and assist the Republic in a time of exploration and expansion. But in StarWars.com's exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1, we discover Porter also has an affinity for Sabacc.

The Blade #1, written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello and a cover from Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives December 28 as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



















