Vader Pursues His Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #25 – Exclusive Preview

Plus, in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, Chewie is in a chase of his own when Krrsantan interrupts a job and takes off with Han Solo.

The galaxy whispers the name Darth Vader in fear.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #25, on Gabredor III, Governor Tauntaza and her crew are about to discover why the Sith Lord is such a powerful adversary.

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, Chewie chases Krrsantan to try to save his friend before the bounty hunter can get away...

Darth Vader #25, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Paul Renaud, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, is also available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues arrive July 20 and can also be found at your local comic shop.