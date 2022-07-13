ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vader Pursues His Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #25 – Exclusive Preview

July 13, 2022
Plus, in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, Chewie is in a chase of his own when Krrsantan interrupts a job and takes off with Han Solo.

The galaxy whispers the name Darth Vader in fear.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #25, on Gabredor III, Governor Tauntaza and her crew are about to discover why the Sith Lord is such a powerful adversary.

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, Chewie chases Krrsantan to try to save his friend before the bounty hunter can get away...

Darth Vader #25, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Paul Renaud, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Han Solo & Chewbacca #4, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, is also available for pre-order now on ComiXology.  Both issues arrive July 20 and can also be found at your local comic shop.

