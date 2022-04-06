ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Chewie Prepares to Storm Jabba's Palace in Marvel’s Star Wars #22 – Exclusive Preview

April 6, 2022
April 6, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Sabé and Ochi return to Naboo with an unexpected passenger - Darth Vader! - in pages from Star Wars: Darth Vader issue #22.

Crimson Dawn's Qi'ra and General Leia Organa of the Rebel Alliance have a lot in common.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #22, the two formidable leaders meet on Home One in a tense reunion while Chewbacca is preoccupied with other things, like saving his friend, Han Solo, from becoming a permanent decoration in Jabba's Palace.

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #22, Sabé and Ochi touch down on Naboo to face Darth Vader once more.

Star Wars #22, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Darth Vader #22, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Paul Renaud, is also available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues arrive April 13 and can also be found at your local comic shop.

Star Wars #22 preview 1 Star Wars #22 preview 2 Star Wars #22 preview 3 Star Wars #22 preview 4 Star Wars #22 preview 5Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 preview 1Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 preview 2Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 preview 3Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 preview 4Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 preview 5

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Comic preview

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved