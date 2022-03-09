Aurra Sing Finds a New Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2 - Exclusive Preview

The bounty hunter is back working with Zam Wesell aboard the storied Halcyon starcruiser.

Aurra Sing doesn't miss.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2, with some help from the changing face of Zam Wesell, the bounty hunter takes a job as private security for a gambler in debt to the Hutts on the legendary vessel...

Halcyon Legacy #2, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives March 16 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



