Aurra Sing Finds a New Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2 - Exclusive Preview

March 9, 2022
March 9, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The bounty hunter is back working with Zam Wesell aboard the storied Halcyon starcruiser.

Aurra Sing doesn't miss.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2, with some help from the changing face of Zam Wesell, the bounty hunter takes a job as private security for a gambler in debt to the Hutts on the legendary vessel...

Halcyon Legacy #2, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives March 16 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Halcyon Legacy 2 preview 1 Halcyon Legacy 2 preview 2 Halcyon Legacy 2 preview 3 Halcyon Legacy 2 preview 4 Halcyon Legacy 2 preview 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Comic preview Halcyon Legacy #2

