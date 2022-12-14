Han and Chewie Look to Pull Off an Impossible Heist in Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, in Doctor Aphra #27, Aphra seeks to finally escape the Spark Eternal.

Han and Chewie are looking to break in somewhere, while Aphra hopes to break out. So goes it in the galaxy far, far away.

As Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca series continues with issue #8, the titular duo looks to pull off the impossible: stealing from the office of Grand Moff Tarkin. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at the issue, Han and Chewie take an alternate (and gross) route to gain entrance. Hopefully it turns out to be worth it.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #27, the Spark Eternal maintains possession of Doctor Aphra’s body. While Aphra’s friends pick up the pieces from the Spark Eternal’s latest attack, Aphra hatches a plan from within to save herself…

Han Solo & Chewbacca #8, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives December 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Doctor Aphra #27, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, also arrives December 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.



































