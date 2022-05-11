Meet Han Solo's Father in Marvel's Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros find themselves in a firefight beneath the University of Bar'leth.

Going somewhere, Solo?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, we get our first look at the father of famed scoundrel Han Solo, a rough-around-the-edges Corellian shipbuilder.

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #20, Sana and Aphra stumble into a ritual to uncover the Spark Eternal.

Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Doctor Aphra #20, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, is also available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues arrive May 18 and will also be found in print editions at your local comic shop.