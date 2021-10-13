Now Boarding Marvel's Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy - Exclusive Reveal

The new miniseries invites you to voyage on the legendary cruise ship in an era-spanning story from the High Republic to the days of the First Order.

The legendary Halcyon is ready to launch and you're invited along for the ride.

StarWars.com is pleased to announce Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy, a new 5-issue comic book miniseries from Marvel, debuting next year.



Written by Ethan Sacks, who penned the recent Star Wars: Bounty Hunters run, with art by Will Sliney, whose work includes Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and others, the series reunites the creative team behind the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge comic miniseries for a new adventure.



Take a look at the cover of issue #1 from E.M. Gist below -- featuring the one and only Burryaga -- and learn more about the first adventure in the series.

STAR WARS: HALCYON LEGACY #1 (of 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by E.M. GIST

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS! As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous…cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER!

But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later?

And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship’s first ever voyages?

With a story that spans centuries, readers can revisit the iconic ship at different points in the Star Wars timeline, reunite with familiar faces like the ultimate scoundrel pairing of Lando and Hondo teaming up for the first time. “As a life-long Star Wars fan, I'm thrilled to be a part of the team helping bring Halcyon Legacy to life," adds Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.