It's a (Mind) Trap in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #25 - Exclusive Preview

October 19, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Good thing the relic hunter is carrying a lightsaber.

Doctor Aphra is a woman possessed.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #25, while the Spark Eternal continues to control Aphra's body aboard the Vermillion, the real archaeologist is trapped in her own mind, peering into the memories of the Leader of the Ascendant Miril. Moving through a reconstruction of the Bar'leth sanctum, Aphra learns the chilling secret of her new simulated Sith abilities...

Doctor Aphra #25, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, arrives October 26 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel Star Wars Dr. Aphra 25 Cover

Marvel Star Wars Dr. Aphra 25 Page 1

Marvel Star Wars Dr. Aphra 25 Page 2


Marvel Star Wars Dr. Aphra 25 Page 3


Marvel Star Wars Dr. Aphra 25 Page 4


