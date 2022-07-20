ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Aphra Faces the Spark Eternal in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22 - Exclusive Preview

July 20, 2022
StarWars.com Team

An evil awakens inside the rogue archaeologist.

That’s the problem with treasure hunting -- sometimes, you release an ancient evil.

Doctor Aphra has secured the legendary Ascendant technology known as the Spark Eternal, but it’s turning out to be more than she bargained for. The relic has taken hold of the trouble-finding archaeologist, and in StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22, Aphra is a prisoner in her own mind…

Doctor Aphra #22, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung and Natacha Bustos, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, arrives July 27 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

