The Spark Eternal Takes Over in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 - Exclusive Preview

In the last issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Aphra and Sana Starros finally found the Spark Eternal. But upon touching the ancient artifact, Aphra was killed, resurrected, and taken over by the entity within. In StarWars.com’s first look at Doctor Aphra #21, the rogue archaeologist awakens, only to find that she’s powerless in her own body.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #3, continuing a tale set prior to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Han and Greedo’s uneasy alliance continues. Along with a team of scum and villainy, the duo is trapped, with the enemy closing in…

Doctor Aphra #21, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, arrives June 29 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Han Solo & Chewbacca #3, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, also arrives June 29 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.