On the Run in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 - Exclusive Preview

November 10, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Has Aphra's luck finally run out?

Aphra and Sana Starros managed to escape from the Vermillion, but now they must contend with the aftermath.

In StarWars.com’s preview of the next issue of Marvel's Doctor Aphra, Crimson Dawn is still on the their tail, Aphra's electro-tattoo is damaged seemingly beyond repair, and Lucky is off on his own dangerous mission to Canto Bight.

Doctor Aphra #16 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Sara Pichelli, arrives November 17 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Doctor Aphra #16 preview 1 Doctor Aphra #16 preview 2 Doctor Aphra #16 preview 3 Doctor Aphra #16 preview 4 Doctor Aphra #16 preview 5

