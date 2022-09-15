Yoda Goes to a Strange World and More from Marvel's December 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

Check out the covers and first details for Yoda #2, The Mandalorian #6, and more.

Even for a Jedi Master at the level of Yoda, every mission presents a new challenge.

The Star Wars: Yoda miniseries follows the Emperor's little green friend prior to Luke Skywalker's arrival in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as he recounts past adventures. In StarWars.com’s first look at solicits for Marvel’s December 2022 Star Wars comics, we get new details about Yoda #2, which finds Yoda leaving Coruscant for a "backwater" world, along with covers and details for the new The High Republic series, the flagship Star Wars series, Hidden Empire, and much more. In case you missed it, be sure to check out StarWars.com's reveal of Marvel's 20th anniversary Star Wars: Attack of the Clones variant covers, also debuting in December.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #2 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

UNMATCHED!

• Jedi Master PORTER ENGLE has journeyed with his sister, Barash, to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid.

• They are certain they will succeed. No one in the galaxy fights like Jedi Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close.

• They are certain...until they see what awaits them.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARC LAMING • Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

GUARDIAN NO MORE!

• Vildar and Matty at the mercy of the GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLS!

• The truth about Tey Sirrek revealed.

• Terror is about to strike at the Temple of Kyber!

STAR WARS: YODA #2

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by Y BENGAL

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

HAS YODA TURNED HIS BACK ON THE GALAXY?

• Why has the legendary Jedi Master abandoned his usual place on Coruscant to settle on a backwater world on the Galactic frontier?

• What lesson does he hope to teach?

• And who will come to his aid when disaster strikes?

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #2 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY • Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

• The plans of LADY QI’RA to use an ancient Dark Side weapon known as the FERMATA CAGE to destroy the Sith are falling apart, and she has lost many of her primary resources and allies, with DARTH VADER drawing ever nearer.

• Can she salvage victory from certain defeat?

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #6

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Concept Art Variant Cover Also Available

THE PRISONER!

The Mandalorian is part of a crew of mercenaries springing a convict from a prison ship.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #29

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

MISSION TO BESTINE IV!

• BOSSK VS. TANKA!

• Forced to take on a job for Crimson Dawn, the bounty hunters take on the Empire!

• Valance has a mission of his own, one that will put everyone he cares about in danger!

• What is the dark secret that threatens them all?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #27

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

AN UNEASY ALLIANCE!

• DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA has struck a bargain for power!

• Will she be able to pay the terrible cost?

• Or does the crafty doctor have one last trick up her sleeve?

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #8

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

“YOU HURT CHEWIE, YOU’RE GONNA DEAL WITH ME!”

• Chewbacca, Greedo and [REDACTED] have a chance to get their hands on Jabba’s urn.

• Only problem is, it’s now in the clutches of [REDACTED]…

• How will Chewbacca pull off the greatest heist in the galaxy?