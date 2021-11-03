ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Jedi Feel Fear in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #11 - Exclusive Preview

November 3, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Keeve Trennis and Terec face the wrath of Lourna Dee.

There are some things for which you cannot train.

In the last installment of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic, Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis and bond-twin Terec found their cover blown and in a fight for their lives with the Nihil. Then the dreaded Lourna Dee showed up, quickly unleashing a mysterious, devastating weapon on the guardians of peace and justice. 

Now, in StarWars.com’s preview of The High Republic #11, Keeve struggles to survive as this deadly power tears her friend apart…

The High Republic #11 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 10 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

The High Republic #11 preview 1 The High Republic #11 preview 2 The High Republic #11 preview 3 The High Republic #11 preview 4 The High Republic #11 preview 5

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

