The Jedi Feel Fear in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #11 - Exclusive Preview

Keeve Trennis and Terec face the wrath of Lourna Dee.

There are some things for which you cannot train.

In the last installment of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic, Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis and bond-twin Terec found their cover blown and in a fight for their lives with the Nihil. Then the dreaded Lourna Dee showed up, quickly unleashing a mysterious, devastating weapon on the guardians of peace and justice.

Now, in StarWars.com’s preview of The High Republic #11, Keeve struggles to survive as this deadly power tears her friend apart…

The High Republic #11 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 10 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.