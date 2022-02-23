Something Wicked Stalks the Jedi in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #15 - Exclusive Preview

Only one Jedi is capable of avoiding the danger in the dark.

The mysterious creatures that nearly killed Terec have returned, and this time they’re lurking in the heart of the Starlight Beacon.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #15, Keeve Trennis encounters a legion of nameless foes that threaten to drain her of life. Luckily, her former Master Sskeer is nearby…

Star Wars: The High Republic #15 written by Cavan Scott with art by Ario Anindito and a cover by Phil Noto arrives March 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology, and at your local comic shop.

