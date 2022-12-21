ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

Yoda Returns to Turrak in Marvel’s Star Wars: Yoda #2 - Exclusive Preview

December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022
StarWars.com Team

In a tale set during the High Republic era, Yoda aids a peaceful group of villagers.

There’s a fine line between attachment and compassion.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Yoda miniseries finds the legendary Jedi Master reflecting on his long life, recalling adventures and missions of the past. Issue #1 saw Yoda, during the era of the High Republic, heading to Turrak in an effort to help peaceful villagers fend off an attack by raiding marauders. And he has grown fond of his new friends.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Yoda #2, the Grandmaster of the Jedi Council returns to Turrak, believing his mission is not yet complete. His peers on the council, however, question his decision, while a threat to the Scalvi people seems to loom…

Yoda #2, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Nico Leon, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives December 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Yoda with his lightsaber on the cover of Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda #2.


Debris falls near Scalvi in Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda #2.


Yoda uses the Force to save Scalvi from debris in Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda #2.


Yoda trains Scalvi in Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda #2.


Two Scalvi clash in Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda #2.


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Marvel star wars comics

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved