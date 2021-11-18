Dark Horse Comics Returns to the Star Wars Galaxy

New all-ages comics and graphic novels from the storied publisher will debut in the spring of 2022.

Dark Horse Comics is heading back to a galaxy far, far away in 2022.

The storied publisher, which has worked with Lucasfilm on a variety of titles from Dark Empire in 1991 to The Art of Star Wars Rebels in 2020, has announced a new line of all-ages comics and graphic novels expanding the Star Wars galaxy like never before.

Beginning in the spring of 2022, experience adventures in every era, from the High Republic through the rise of the First Order, with new and exciting stories produced in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney Worldwide Publishing. "The idea is to build up a Star Wars program that includes an on-going series as well as an anthology," says Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics founder and CEO. "Mixed in would be one-shots and specials. We’ll see where we go from there. Initially, we will focus on stories featuring the High Republic."

The new comics and graphic novels continue nearly 30 years of partnership, created by passionate fans, and renowned artists and writers. "Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I've been a fan since I saw the original film 19 times during its original release," Richardson notes. "I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy. The Star Wars universe has grown over the years and there’s so many new opportunities for great stories. I can’t tell you how excited we are to get started!"

“All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away," adds Michael Siglain, the creative director for Lucasfilm Publishing. "There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse -- and with the best writers and artists in the industry -- to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world.”

Marvel Comics will continue publishing its line of critically-acclaimed Star Wars comics alongside Dark Horse Comics.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.