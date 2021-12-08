Regret Fills the Jedi in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #12 – Exclusive Preview

Avar Kriss struggles to find hope in the aftermath of the Nihil’s attacks.

In the golden age of the Jedi, the galaxy’s guardians of peace and justice never expected this.

Following deadly attacks by the marauding Nihil, many Jedi have died. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #12, the survivors look to pick up the pieces. For Avar Kriss, among the brightest lights of the Jedi Order, a new wound emerges: guilt.

The High Republic #12 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives December 15 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

