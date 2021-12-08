ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Regret Fills the Jedi in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #12 – Exclusive Preview

December 8, 2021
December 8, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Avar Kriss struggles to find hope in the aftermath of the Nihil’s attacks.

In the golden age of the Jedi, the galaxy’s guardians of peace and justice never expected this.

Following deadly attacks by the marauding Nihil, many Jedi have died. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #12, the survivors look to pick up the pieces. For Avar Kriss, among the brightest lights of the Jedi Order, a new wound emerges: guilt.

The High Republic #12 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives December 15 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic #12 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #12 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #12 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #12 preview 4

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

