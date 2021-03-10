Beilert Valance has a Heart in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #10 - Exclusive Preview

The pirates of the New Ohnaka Gang won't know what hit 'em.

"Oh, poodoo!"

Even with Dengar joining forces with the Ohnaka Pirate Gang, the Weequay scoundrels are no match for Beilert Valance. Thanks to Han Solo, the cybernetic bounty hunter is now determined to help aid the crew of the rebel transport, even if it means risking his own life and limb in the process. Find out more in StarWars.com's exclusive first look at the comic below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #10, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Mattia de Iulis, arrives March 17 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.