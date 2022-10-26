The Rebel Alliance Looks to the Nihil for Help in Marvel’s Star Wars #29 - Exclusive Preview

Meanwhile, Beilert Valance and his crew take a meeting with Darth Vader himself.

The Nihil storm has found a new home inside a sleek antiquities auction on Spira.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars #29, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Amilyn Holdo don disguises to infiltrate a high-stakes auction in the hopes of winning a Nihil strikeship, a relic of the era of The High Republic.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #28, Beilert Valance and his team of mercenaries arrive on the Executor for an audience with the Empire's most feared Sith Lord...

Star Wars #29, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives November 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Bounty Hunters #28, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, also arrives November 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.



























