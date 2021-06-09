The Rebels Look to Save Han in Marvel’s Star Wars #14 - Exclusive Preview

The War of the Bounty Hunters rages as Solo’s friends move to get him back.

Boba Fett has lost Han Solo. But who will recover the rebel hero first?

Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues in Star Wars #14, with many of the galaxy’s most powerful figures looking to claim Han Solo. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, we get some tantalizing glimpses of what's in store, including a quiet moment involving Leia, and Lando back in the Falcon...

Star Wars #14, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, arrives June 16 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

