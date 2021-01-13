ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Aphra Pays a Visit to Lady Proxima in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #7 - Exclusive Preview

January 13, 2021
StarWars.com Team

This is bound to end well.

Most people don’t voluntarily enter the Den of the White Worms. But then, most people aren’t like Doctor Aphra.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #7, Sana Starros and Doctor Aphra head to Corellia for an audience with Lady Proxima. And the gangster, famously defied by Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, isn’t so happy to see the notorious archaeologist…

Doctor Aphra #7, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with covers by Joshua “SWAY” Swaby and Jenny Frison, arrives January 20 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

