There’s a New Bounty in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #6 - Exclusive Preview

Treasure hunting is a complicated profession.

No matter how hard she tries, Doctor Aphra always seems to find herself in the same situation: on the run.

Following her encounter with Ronen Tagge -- which didn’t work out too well for the scion of the Tagge dynasty -- Aphra has won the sizable ire of Ronen’s aunt. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #6, the powerful Lady Domina puts a price on the head of the rogue archaeologist. And this time, Aphra might not be able to talk her way out of it…

Doctor Aphra #6, from writer Alyssa Wong and artists Ray-Anthony Height and Robert Gill, with covers by Leinil Francis Yu and Jen Bartel, arrives November 25 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.