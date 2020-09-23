ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Explore the Haunting City of Vaale in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #4 - Exclusive Preview

September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
StarWars.com Team

If she doesn't leave soon, the archaeologist may end up just like the lost architects.

Amid the mystical Rings of Vaale lies an ancient living city, with bones that sing a haunting melody to drive all who hear it to madness.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #4, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Aphra's journey to the Lost City of Vaale ends with a bang as she and her surviving companions unlock the mysteries of a macabre security system gone rogue...

Doctor Aphra #4, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, arrives September 30 and is available for pre-order now.

Doctor Aphra #4 cover Doctor Aphra #4 page 1 Doctor Aphra #4 page 2 Doctor Aphra #4 page 3 Doctor Aphra #4 page 4 Doctor Aphra #4 page 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Doctor Aphra Marvel Star Wars

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Dark Droids Meets a Terrifying End in Marvel’s December 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

    September 20, 2023

    September 20, 2023

    Sep 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Uncover the Dark Droids Crossover Event in Marvel’s September 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

    June 22, 2023

    June 22, 2023

    Jun 22

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #1 Kicks Off with a Brawl — Exclusive Preview

    June 14, 2023

    June 14, 2023

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Empire Lands on Endor in Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 — Exclusive Preview

    May 31, 2023

    May 31, 2023

    May 31

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Iden Versio Finds Her Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #34 — Exclusive Preview

    May 9, 2023

    May 9, 2023

    May 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Learn the Untold Story of Jabba’s Last Protocol Droid in Marvel’s Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1 - Exclusive Preview

    March 22, 2023

    March 22, 2023

    Mar 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved