Explore the Haunting City of Vaale in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #4 - Exclusive Preview

If she doesn't leave soon, the archaeologist may end up just like the lost architects.

Amid the mystical Rings of Vaale lies an ancient living city, with bones that sing a haunting melody to drive all who hear it to madness.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #4, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Aphra's journey to the Lost City of Vaale ends with a bang as she and her surviving companions unlock the mysteries of a macabre security system gone rogue...

Doctor Aphra #4, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, arrives September 30 and is available for pre-order now.

