Droids Reunite in Marvel’s Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad #1 - Exclusive Preview

September 13, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Artoo gets an assist from an old friend as a darkness runs through the galaxy.

D-Squad 2.0 is almost ready.

In Marvel’s summer crossover Star Wars: Dark Droids, the mystical Spark Eternal has merged with an ancient droid intelligence, creating a sinister plague infecting mechanical beings throughout the galaxy. Including a certain fussy golden protocol droid.

The new spinoff series Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad picks up shortly after C-3PO’s corruption and attempt to destroy R2-D2, jettisoning him into space. StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of issue #1, which finds Artoo picked up by pit droid WAC-47, his old teammate in D-Squad — the all-star droid team tasked with a crucial mission way back in the Clone Wars. The two get reacquainted and make a stop, where they encounter another famous astromech, and the new iteration of D-Squad starts to take shape… Plus, check out a page from backup story “The Book of Ajax.”

Dark Droids: D-Squad #1, by writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Salva Espín, arrives September 20 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad cover

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 1

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 2

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 3

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 4

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 5

Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad preview 6

