Mando Mondays: Wield Your Own Darksaber and More!

December 21, 2020
Kristin Baver

Plus, take the Child on your next journey with a new Loungefly bag or let IG-11 carry his charge in a sweet new Funko Pop!

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting! 

This final Mando Monday of the season has brought us a nanny droid from Funko, our own Hero's Journey in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including more new games, toys, accessories, and collectibles from Loungefly and Hasbro. Most new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

IG-11 with Child in Satchel Pop! by Funko

IG-11 with Child in Satchel Pop! by Funko

This Gamestop exclusive set includes a T-shirt and Funko Pop! of the best nanny droid in any galaxy.

A Google cell phone displays an image of the Mandalorian, advertising a Mandalorian-themed AR experience.

Google’s The Mandalorian AR Experience App


For the fifth and final week, unlock a special moment from Season 1 of the Disney+ series, beamed directly into your surroundings.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber from Hasbro

The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber from Hasbro

Cry out, "For Mandalore!" when you wield your own Darksaber blade. Glimpsed on last week's episode of This Week! In Star Wars, this weighty weapon from the FX Elite collection is worthy of any noble ruler or Imperial moff.

The Child Backpack by Loungefly

The Child Backpack by Loungefly

Take the Child on your next adventure with this new diminutive backpack, available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

Hot Wheels The Child Character Car by Mattel

Hot Wheels The Child Character Car by Mattel

Zoom into playtime with a Hot Wheels car inspired by Mando's faithful little friend.

The Hero’s Journey Event in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The Hero’s Journey Event in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Unlock the new version of the Mandalorian in beskar armor on his Hero’s Journey in the Journey Guide when you download Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes today!

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com every Monday to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the series and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

