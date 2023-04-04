Mando Mania: Luke Skywalker from The Book of Boba Fett Arrives in Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection and More!

Plus, fly off on an adventure with a limited-edition Razor Crest punch bowl from Geeki Tikis, and other product highlights from Hallmark and more.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

His name is Luke Skywalker and he is a Jedi teacher like his father before him.

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker, modeled after his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, as well as highlighting products from other licensees including Hallmark, Geeki Tiki, and more. Check them out below!

1. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) by Hasbro



Now you can help Grogu learn the ways of the Force with the newest Luke Skywalker 3.75-inch scale action figure, inspired by his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

