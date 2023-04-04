ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Mania: Luke Skywalker from The Book of Boba Fett Arrives in Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection and More!

April 4, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Plus, fly off on an adventure with a limited-edition Razor Crest punch bowl from Geeki Tikis, and other product highlights from Hallmark and more.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

His name is Luke Skywalker and he is a Jedi teacher like his father before him.

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker, modeled after his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, as well as highlighting products from other licensees including Hallmark, Geeki Tiki, and more. Check them out below!

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) by Hasbro

1. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) by Hasbro

Now you can help Grogu learn the ways of the Force with the newest Luke Skywalker 3.75-inch scale action figure, inspired by his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett

Razor Crest Punch Bowl by Geeki Tiki

The Razor Crest may have been destroyed by Moff Gideon, but Din Djarin and Grogu’s home lives on in Tiki form with the limited re-release of this 55-ounce mega punch bowl including a bonus muglet sculpted to look like the Mandalorian holding Grogu. To celebrate the return of this collectible, Beeline Creative is also offering 25% off The Mandalorian apparel.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Helmet Sculpted Ceramic Caddy by Hallmark

3. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Helmet Sculpted Ceramic Caddy by Hallmark

Inspired by Din Djarin's iconic beskar helmet, this ceramic version will hold whatever treasures you deem worthy — office supplies, cooking utensils, bounty pucks, and more.

The Mandalorian – “In Good Hands” by Thomas Kinkade Studios

4. The Mandalorian – “In Good Hands” by Thomas Kinkade Studios

This collectible piece of art immortalizes the moment Grogu said goodbye to Din Djarin at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, carried away by the Jedi Luke Skywalker and his faithful droid, R2-D2.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet by Thunder Bay Press/Readerlink

5. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet by Thunder Bay Press/Readerlink

Follow these step-by-step instructions to crochet 12 adorable characters from the Disney+ series, with enough crafting material for two projects — the Mandalorian and Grogu with his floating pram.

Mando Mania

