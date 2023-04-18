ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Mania: R5-D4 Rolls to the Black Series, and More!

April 18, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Plus, check out Summer Grogu from Build-a-Bear and other product highlights.

He may have had a bad motivator, but R5-D4 is still kickin’.

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series R5-D4 figure, inspired by The Mandalorian, and highlights other exciting products from licensees including the Build-a-Bear, Gentle Giant LTD, and more. Check them out below!

R5-D4 – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

1. R5-D4 – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

Once rejected by Luke Skywalker and Uncle Owen, this droid has found his place with Peli Motto. And now he’s coming to the Black Series. Available for pre-order 4/19 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and most major retailers.

Star Wars Tropical Print PJ Set by Baby Gap

2. Star Wars Tropical Print PJ Set by Baby Gap

This cute set for your youngling features Grogu in a fun animated style.

Summer Grogu Plush by Build-a-Bear

3. Summer Grogu Plush by Build-a-Bear

Grogu is dressed in a cute flowery getup (with some Mando helmets, of course) along with a butterfly accessory in this seasonal release.

Bo-Katan Kryze 1/6 Scale Bust by Gentle Giant

4. Bo-Katan Kryze 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Gentle Giant LTD

Based on her appearance in The Mandalorian, Gentle Giant LTD’s Bo-Katan 1/6 scale mini-bust impresses with detail.

The Mandalorian Mens Ring by Star Wars Fine Jewelry

5. The Mandalorian Mens Ring by Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Made in high-polish silver to echo the look of Mando’s beskar armor, and complemented with a matte finish black rhodium T-shape visor, this ring is a fashionable bounty. 

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
