Mando Mania: Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Lands in Hasbro’s Mission Fleet Line, and More!

Get a first look at the high-flying new vehicle and action-figure set, along with exciting releases from the LEGO Group and more.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

The clan of two will soon make another stop in your toy collection.

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Mando’s N-1 Starfigher from Hasbro’s Mission Fleet line, and highlights other exciting products from licensees including the LEGO Group, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company, and more. Check them out below!

1. Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Speed Run – Star Wars Mission Fleet by Hasbro



For kids and adults who love Hasbro’s Star Wars Mission Fleet, this is a bounty to collect. Mando’s customized N-1 starfighter comes to the popular toy line, complete with articulated figures of Din Djarin and Grogu that can be placed in and out of opening cockpits. You ready for an adventure?

2. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts



This popular mobile RPG strategy game features many characters from The Mandalorian. New and returning players can p lay through the tutorial to unlock Moff Gideon and the Dark Trooper, and gain access to a rewards calendar full of giveaways like XP, gear, credits, and more to automatically level up to unlock the Mandalorian’s Bounty event — where you can collect even more of your favorite characters from Seasons 1 and 2 .

3. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company



This ethically sourced, 100% Arabica coffee is rich and smooth and small-batch roasted — and also 100% adorable with Grogu on the packaging.

4. LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter by the LEGO Group



We’re Pirate King Gorian Shard’s men, now you’ll answer to him! This dynamic building set brings these fast and cool pirate fighters, recently seen in the season premiere of The Mandalorian, to life in LEGO bricks . Also include d in the building set are minifigures of Vane and a Snub Fighter Pilot.

5. The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition Native Shoes by Native Shoes



The Star Wars x Native Shoes capsule collection kicks off on March 7 with new releases for kids. The shoemaker’s two most popular styles — The Jefferson and Robbie — feature in this range, which celebrates the whole saga including The Mandalorian, with a special Mando/Grogu design.