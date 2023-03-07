Mando Mania: Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Lands in Hasbro’s Mission Fleet Line, and More!

Get a first look at the high-flying new vehicle and action-figure set, along with exciting releases from the LEGO Group and more.
Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.
The clan of two will soon make another stop in your toy collection.
This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Mando’s N-1 Starfigher from Hasbro’s Mission Fleet line, and highlights other exciting products from licensees including the LEGO Group, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company, and more. Check them out below!
1. Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Speed Run – Star Wars Mission Fleet by Hasbro
For kids and adults who love Hasbro’s Star Wars Mission Fleet, this is a bounty to collect. Mando’s customized N-1 starfighter comes to the popular toy line, complete with articulated figures of Din Djarin and Grogu that can be placed in and out of opening cockpits. You ready for an adventure?
2. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
This popular mobile
3. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
This ethically sourced, 100% Arabica coffee is
4. LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter by the LEGO Group
We're Pirate King Gorian Shard's men, now you'll answer to him! This dynamic building set brings these fast and cool pirate fighters,
5. The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition Native Shoes by Native Shoes
The Star Wars x Native Shoes capsule collection kicks off on March 7 with new releases for kids. The shoemaker’s two most popular styles — The Jefferson and Robbie — feature in this range, which celebrates the whole saga including The Mandalorian, with a special Mando/Grogu design.