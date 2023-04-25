Mando Mania: Mandalorian Fleet Commander Blasts Off for the Black Series, and More!

The final week of Mando Mania sees a new entry to Hasbro’s popular 6-inch line, the reveal of a Super Deluxe Funko Pop!, and more product highlights.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

There’s a new Mandalorian in the toy galaxy.

As Mando Mania comes to a close this week, we get a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Fleet Commander, a new release from Funko, and highlights of other exciting products. Check them out below!

1. Mandalorian Fleet Commander – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro



Seen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, this warrior will fit right in with your Mandalorian collection.

Available for pre-order starting April 26.

2. Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: The Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter (with Grogu) by Funko (Amazon Exclusive)



Want to bring the clan of two AND their super-cool ship to your Funko Pop! collection? This is the Way.

3. The Bounty and The Rescue Candles by Homesick



Enjoy scents inspired by episodes and the worlds of The Mandalorian, with original art featuring Mando and Grogu.

Available for purchase starting May 4. Fans can sign up to be notified when the collection is available.

4. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor by the LEGO Group



It’s a battle of LEGO bricks as you build these two fast fighters inspired by the new season of The Mandalorian. Includes the Mandalorian, Mandalorian Fleet Commander, and TIE Pilot minifigures, as well as the R2-E6 droid figure.

5. Star Wars x MeUndies by MeUndies



MeUndies celebrates the galaxy far, far away with this charming Grogu print, featured on new releases for men, women, and pets. Sign up for first access on-site today.

Available for purchase starting May 2.