Mando Mania: Black Series Pyke Soldier Revealed, and More!

March 28, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Plus, check out an adorable Grogu Easter plush and other product highlights.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

Your action-figure collection will soon feel the wrath of the Pyke Syndicate.

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Pyke Soldier and highlights other exciting products from licensees including Dr. Squatch, Mattel, and more. Check them out below!

Pyke Soldier – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

1. Pyke Soldier – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

The muscle of the Pyke crime syndicate arrives in Hasbro’s 6-inch scale Star Wars: The Black Series, featuring the line’s hallmark attention to detail and extensive articulation.

The Mandalorian-themed Soap Collector Box by Dr. Squatch

2. The Mandalorian-themed Soap Collector Box by Dr. Squatch

Upgrade your soap arsenal with Dr. Squatch’s latest Star Wars-inspired release, featuring Force Fresh and Beskar Tar bars, both available in limited-edition packaging.

Star Wars: The Old Republic by EA/BioWare

3. Star Wars: The Old Republic by EA/BioWare

The long-running MMORPG gets a new bounty to acquire, as the Mandalorian Nomad armor arrives with Game Update 7.2.1.

Grogu Porcelain Sculpture by Lladro

4. Grogu Porcelain Sculpture by Lladro

Lladro brings Mando’s young charge to life in this lovingly-crafted sculpture.

Grogu Easter Plush by Mattel

5. Grogu Easter Plush by Mattel (Target Exclusive)

Celebrate Easter season with this super-cute, and super-huggable Grogu plush. 

Mando Mania

