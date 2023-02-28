“Mando Mania” Kicks Off with New Products and Collectible Highlights

The product program celebrating The Mandalorian and more is here!

The hunt for new bounties has begun.

“Mando Mania,” a limited, weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and more, kicks off today. The program, which will reveal new products and spotlight favorites available now, arrives to mark the March 1 debut of The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+.

Each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/Mando-Mania to check out newly revealed products ready for pre-order, as well as items available immediately at retailers to celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu.

This week, Mando Mania reveals a first look at new Mando-inspired headphones by Logitech, details on new events in the mobile game Disney Emoji Blitz, and more. Check them out below!

1. Logitech G A30 Wireless Headset The Mandalorian Edition by Logitech