Mando Mania: Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane Duel in Hasbro’s The Black Series, and More!

April 11, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Recreate the moment from The Book of Boba Fett, and check out other product highlights from Mattel, DC Shoes, and others.

Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with “Mando Mania” — weekly reveals and spotlights of new and bestselling toys, apparel, and more inspired by all things Mandalorian.

It’s time to tell Cad Bane’s spice runners that Tatooine is closed for business.

This week, Mando Mania reveals a special two-pack from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series so you can recreate a Freetown standoff, and a first look at DC Shoes fit for a foundling, as well as highlighting products from other licensees including Stern Pinball, and more. Check them out below!

Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

1. Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

The Duros bounty hunter returns to face-off with the Marshal of Mos Pelgo in this special two-pack joining the 6-inch scale line, based on their appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Manteca 4 by DC Shoes

2. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Manteca 4 by DC Shoes

Protect. Snack. Nap. Repeat. The special edition Grogu Manteca is packed with nods to the brave foundling, with a textured canvas and leather upper fashioned in an asymmetrical design, and the outline of a delicious frog on the sole.

* StarWars.com readers can sign up here to shop the DC Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection before the public on-sale.

Star Wars Jumping Grogu Feature Plush by Mattel

3. Star Wars Jumping Grogu Feature Plush by Mattel

Whether he is leaping across stones with Luke Skywalker or jumping into the arms of the Mandalorian, Grogu is always ready to launch himself into the next adventure.

The Mandalorian Pinball Machine by Stern Pinball

4. The Mandalorian Pinball Machine by Stern Pinball

In this action-packed pinball quest, venture to a galaxy far, far away and play as the Mandalorian, teaming up with key allies and protecting Grogu, while battling dangerous enemies along the way.

