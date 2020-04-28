This is the Way to Make Mandalorian Magnets

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

This Is the Way

Jawa

Step 1: Paint the inside of one bottle cap with the black paint and let dry.

Step 2: Trace the bottle cap on the brown construction paper.

Step 3: Draw a rounded triangle shape around the circle you traced to make the Jawa’s hood.

Step 4: Cut out the hood shape with the circle in the middle slightly smaller than the one you traced so that there’s space to glue it to the cap.

Step 5: Glue the hood to the bottle cap. If you’re using school glue, flip it over as it dries so that any extra glue drips on to the paper and not into the cap. Let dry completely.

Step 6: Dot two red eyes in the middle of the Jawa’s face and let dry.

Step 7: Glue or hot glue the magnet to the unpainted side of the bottle cap, and your magnet is complete!

The Child

Step 1: Paint the inside of one bottle cap with the light green paint and let dry.

Step 2: Trace the bottle cap on the green paper.

Step 3: Draw a straight line through the middle of the circle you traced. This will be the top of the ears.

Step 4: Draw two half-circles below the line on both sides of the circle to finish the ears.

Step 5: Cut out the two ear shapes.

Step 6: Glue the two ears to opposite sides of the painted bottle cap.

Tip: Hot glue is more effective for gluing on the ears, but younger crafters may want to use school glue. It will require patience!

Step 7: Once dry or cooled, paint over the ears with the same color you used to paint the bottle cap. Let dry.

Step 8: Glue the two small googly eyes to the middle of the bottle cap and let dry.

Step 9: Glue or hot glue the magnet to the back side of the bottle cap, and your magnet is complete!

The Mandalorian

Step 1: Paint the inside of one bottle cap with the silver paint and let dry.

Step 2: Using the black paint, paint a thin curved line across the middle of the bottle cap. Paint a line perpendicular below it, and let the paint dry.

Step 3: Mix the silver and black paint to make a darker silver, and paint both sides next to the perpendicular black line. (Leave the top of the helmet the original silver.)

Step 4: Cut a small, thin strip of paper. Continue to trim it so that it fits on the top part of the helmet above the black visor you painted. Cut the top of the strip in a rounded shape.

Step 5: Glue the strip of paper to the top of the helmet and let dry.

Step 6: Paint another layer of the original silver paint on the top to cover the strip you glued.

Step 7: Glue or hot glue the magnet to the back side of the bottle cap, and your Mando magnet is complete!