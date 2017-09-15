Luke and Leia Star in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Storms of Crait #1 - Exclusive

Tying into the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Storms of Crait #1 will explore the mysterious world's past.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will see the debut of the mineral planet Crait, as it becomes a battleground between the Resistance and First Order. And a new story coming from Marvel will reveal major elements of its history.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Storms of Crait #1, a special one-shot arriving December 27, written by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker (Star Wars: Join The Resistance) with art by Mike Mayhew (Star Wars, The Star Wars). The comic rewinds to the Galactic Civil War, following Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa as they take up arms on the salt-covered world and search for a new rebel base. Check out Marco Checchetto's cover below -- a striking image of Luke and Leia on Crait.





“We’re excited for the opportunity to tell this story,” said editor Jordan D. White, "tying the new sequel series in more tightly with the original trilogy era, and helping make the galaxy far away a little more fleshed out. The Bens are a great fit for Star Wars, as they showed in Join the Resistance, and Mike has done such great work on both covers and the Obi-Wan issues of the flagship Star Wars title, that we couldn’t be happier to have him back doing art for us.”

