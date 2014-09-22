Lucasfilm Sidewalk Festival Draws Employees Out to Chalk

Employees from Lucasfilm, ILM and other tenants of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco took to the campus sidewalks with chalk for the annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival.

Last weekend, employees from Lucasfilm, ILM and other tenants of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco took to the campus sidewalks with chalk in the Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival 2014, an annual event which attracts teams of 2-4 members competing for prizes and the glory of out-chalking their colleagues. The contest often inspires a bounty hunter’s haul of Star Wars-related artwork (we have more than a few fans in the ranks!), and this year’s event was no exception.

The best Star Wars, Disney and Indiana Jones inspired chalk works were judged for prizes in addition to awards given for first, second and third place. Winners included a van Gogh inspired “Death Starry Night”, an Edvard Munch-ian “C-3PO Scream”, “Calvin and Hoth”, a parked 3D landspeeder, “Two Masters” Yoda and Aladdin’s genie, and “Indy’s Whip It!” Check out the photos below to see these and some of the other great pieces produced by our many talented artists here at LDAC!

Special thanks to Trish Brunner and David Weitzberg for providing photos of the event.

First place: “Calvin and Hoth” by Let’s Chalk About It

Second place: “LDAC Parking Garage” by The Dark Side

Team members of Down & Dirty work on third place winner “Death Starry Night”

Third place: “Death Starry Night” by Down & Dirty

Best Disney Inspired Square: “The Two Masters” by Scoobert J. Pepsodent

The contest attracted employees and local pedestrians to the illustrated sidewalks at LDAC

Best Star Wars Inspired Square: “C-3PO Scream” by You Chalkin’ to Me?

Best Indiana Jones Inspired Square: “Indy’s Whip It!” by Panther Brothers

“Vitruvian with Swimmers” by Vitruvian

Chalking Olaf

“Welcome to Hoth!” by Chalk Full of Nuts

“Indy and the Space Slug” by H-I’m Solo

1

“Age of Extinction: Rex & Prime” by New Graphics Group

“Star Wars: A New Shot” by Pizzavengers

Team HTTPicasso works on “Episode VII Droid Casting”

“Episode VII Droid Casting” by HTTPicasso

A member of team Joda Fountain chalks up “Slay Maleficent”

“Slay Maleficent” by Joda Fountain

“Sarlacc Starbucks Run” by The Skychalkers

“Day of the Tentacle” by Jumping Jahosafats

“Ewok Doodles” by Wookiees of the Year

“Abe Froman” by The Maestros

“VII Year Sith” by FlogLogProd

A member of Team Value Act works on “Yoda Vader Blend”

“Yoda Vader Blend” was done by Team Value Act, a non-LFL tenant of LDAC – we have great neighbors!