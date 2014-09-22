Lucasfilm Sidewalk Festival Draws Employees Out to Chalk

Employees from Lucasfilm, ILM and other tenants of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco took to the campus sidewalks with chalk for the annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival.
Last weekend, employees from Lucasfilm, ILM and other tenants of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco took to the campus sidewalks with chalk in the Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival 2014, an annual event which attracts teams of 2-4 members competing for prizes and the glory of out-chalking their colleagues. The contest often inspires a bounty hunter’s haul of Star Wars-related artwork (we have more than a few fans in the ranks!), and this year’s event was no exception.
The best Star Wars, Disney and Indiana Jones inspired chalk works were judged for prizes in addition to awards given for first, second and third place. Winners included a van Gogh inspired “Death Starry Night”, an Edvard Munch-ian “C-3PO Scream”, “Calvin and Hoth”, a parked 3D landspeeder, “Two Masters” Yoda and Aladdin’s genie, and “Indy’s Whip It!” Check out the photos below to see these and some of the other great pieces produced by our many talented artists here at LDAC!
Special thanks to Trish Brunner and David Weitzberg for providing photos of the event.