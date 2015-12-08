ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Liquid Carbonite

December 8, 2015
December 8, 2015
Jenn Fujikawa

Jabba's favorite decoration is now part of a delicious drink.

After you’ve been out on the frozen tundra and cut open a tauntaun to warm up your friend, nothing hits the spot quite like a big glass of tasty, frozen carbonite. True, there’s an overlay of irony but it just feels right.

Icy, chocolatey, and topped off with a tall peak of whipped cream, this sweet concoction is irresistible even on the chilliest night in the Outer Rim. On top of it all you’ll find a square of Han Solo encased in creamy, milk chocolate. Liquid carbonite: the tastiest drink in perfect hibernation.

Star Wars recipe - Liquid Carbonite

Liquid Carbonite
You’ll need:
Han Solo in Carbonite silicone mold

Ingredients:
4 ounces milk chocolate
2-1/2 cups vanilla ice cream
1 cup milk
4 Oreo cookies
1 Tablespoons cocoa powder
Whipped Cream
Chocolate candy canes
Chocolate pearls
Directions:
1. Spoon the melted chocolate into the mold. Freeze until solid.
2. In a blender add the ice cream, milk, cookies and cocoa powder. Blend until smooth
3. Add whipped cream and a piece of unmolded chocolate carbonite.
4. Decorate with candy canes and chocolate pearls to serve.

And there you go -- no need to put Captain Solo in the cargo hold. Just enjoy!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Carbonite milkshakes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved