From Jabba's Favorite Decoration to Our Favorite Dessert: Han Solo Chocolate Carbonite Bark!

Prep a quarter-sheet with parchment or a silpat.

Step 2: Place the chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Step 3: In a double boiler, start melting the pound of dark chocolate.

Step 4: Melt the turquoise, lavender, and white candy melts in separate bowls in the microwave.

Step 5: Pour the melted dark chocolate onto the prepped baking sheet, using an offset spatula to spread it evenly.

Step 6: Add spoonfuls of the melted turquoise, lavender, and white candy melts onto the dark chocolate layer. Use a toothpick to swirl the colors together.

Step 7: Add star sprinkles.

Step 8: Remove the chocolate Solos from their molds and place randomly onto the chocolate.

Step 9: Place in the freezer until solid.

Step 10: Dust with gold luster dust before breaking apart to serve.

No need to put Captain Solo in the cargo hold. A dessert plate will do.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.