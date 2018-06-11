ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

From Jabba's Favorite Decoration to Our Favorite Dessert: Han Solo Chocolate Carbonite Bark!

June 11, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Make a delicious treat with StarWars.com's easy recipe. Just look out for Boba Fett.

In The Empire Strikes Back, the iconic scene of Han Solo being lowered into a carbonite freezing chamber was a test to see if Luke Skywalker would survive the process. While the procedure was a success, it had its side effects.

Here we’ve attempted a much more delightful solidifying process with the use of decadent dark chocolate. Chocolate hibernating Solos are set in a galaxy of swirling space systems and candy stars, making for a much more pleasant slumber.

Chocolate Carbonite Bark

What You’ll Need:

  • Han Solo Carbonite silicone mold

Chocolate Solo Ingredients:
  • 4 ounces dark chocolate

Bark Ingredients:
  • 1 pound dark chocolate
  • 4 ounces turquoise candy melts
  • 4 ounces lavender candy melts
  • 2 ounces white candy melts
  • Silver star sprinkles
  • Edible gold luster dust

Step 1: Prep a quarter-sheet with parchment or a silpat.

A chocolate bark mold of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Step 2: Place the chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Step 3: In a double boiler, start melting the pound of dark chocolate.

A trey of turquoise, lavender and white candy melts in separate bowls beside a bowl of silver stars.

Step 4: Melt the turquoise, lavender, and white candy melts in separate bowls in the microwave.

A tray of melted chocolate with a spatula.

Step 5: Pour the melted dark chocolate onto the prepped baking sheet, using an offset spatula to spread it evenly.

Spoonfuls of melted turquoise, lavender and white candy melts swirl into chocolate with a toothpick.

Step 6: Add spoonfuls of the melted turquoise, lavender, and white candy melts onto the dark chocolate layer. Use a toothpick to swirl the colors together.

Step 7: Add star sprinkles.

A piece of molded chocolate made to look like Han Solo encased in carbonite.

Step 8: Remove the chocolate Solos from their molds and place randomly onto the chocolate.

Step 9: Place in the freezer until solid.

A chocolate bark dessert decorated to look like Han Solo encased in carbonite, surrounded by blue, white and purple swirl chocolate.

Step 10: Dust with gold luster dust before breaking apart to serve.

No need to put Captain Solo in the cargo hold. A dessert plate will do.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

