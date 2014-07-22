Massive LEGO Star Wars 15th Anniversary Minifigure Case - Special Preview!

StarWars.com presents your first look at the ultimate LEGO Star Wars storage solution.
Everything is awesome about this huge LEGO Star Wars minifigure case.
Built in honor of LEGO Star Wars' 15th anniversary, the case will be unveiled this week at San Diego Comic-Con -- and StarWars.com has your first look. Containing every LEGO Star Wars minifigure ever made, space for creatures, and huge lightsabers as part of the frame, the case is an amazing testament to the combined popularity (and fun) of the Force and bricks.