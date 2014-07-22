ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Massive LEGO Star Wars 15th Anniversary Minifigure Case - Special Preview!

July 22, 2014
StarWars.com presents your first look at the ultimate LEGO Star Wars storage solution.

Everything is awesome about this huge LEGO Star Wars minifigure case.

Built in honor of LEGO Star Wars' 15th anniversary, the case will be unveiled this week at San Diego Comic-Con -- and StarWars.com has your first look. Containing every LEGO Star Wars minifigure ever made, space for creatures, and huge lightsabers as part of the frame, the case is an amazing testament to the combined popularity (and fun) of the Force and bricks.

    • Fun facts:

    • Includes over 600 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, one of everyone minifigure ever produced
    • Measures 6.5’ high
    • Includes  54,404 LEGO bricks
    • Required 500 hours to design and build
    • Weighs 268 lbs.

    According to Erik Varszegi, the LEGO master model builder behind the case, “It was an exciting but exhausting project to put together. Even though many of the minifigures came from my own collection, none of us in the Model Shop realized just how many there were after 15 years of LEGO Star Wars. The number of them kept ramping up and up after doing all of the research, especially when you add in simple production variants and all the non-minifigure characters. For example, you have to have Artoo in there even though he is essentially built from modified LEGO bricks and if you have him then you need to add in all the other brick-built droids. And you can’t leave out Jabba either… if you have him you need to have things like the rancor, wampa and the tauntauns." Thankfully, with LEGO Star Wars still going strong, Varszegi included a little extra room.

    "We also were careful to design it for future growth," he said, "by leaving room in the cabinet for many more years of characters from the future Star Wars films. Hopefully it will take us into the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.”

    Be sure to see it for yourself at LEGO's SDCC booth, #2829!

    LEGO Star Wars sdcc 2014

