ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

This Kylo Ren Vegetable Onigiri is a Healthy Dark Side Treat

January 3, 2020
January 3, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

When it comes to a delicious meal like this, your family will finish what they started.

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the epic stories and powerful characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you, full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

Kylo Ren reaches out with one hand while holding a lightsaber in the other, as a village burns in the background.

With a family lineage like Kylo Ren, trying to find your own path can be a daunting task. Stay strong in your convictions and maintain a healthy lifestyle with these vegetable-filled rice balls.

Wrapped in nori, these rice balls resemble the newly self-appointed Supreme Leader of the First Order and can be filled with the vegetable of your choice. Let the past die, but take this snack with you first.

Kylo Ren Vegetable Onigiri

Yield: 8 servings 

Serving size: 3 rice balls 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cooked short grain white enriched rice
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetables, chopped small (e.g. cucumbers, carrots, avocado, edamame)
  • 1 sheet nori (seaweed)

Kylo Ren rice ball ingredients

Step 1: Place half the rice onto a sheet of plastic wrap.

Step 2: Add the vegetables into the center, then place the rest of the rice on top.

Kylo Ren rice ball wrap

Step 3: Use the plastic wrap to shape the rice ball into a triangle shape.

Kylo Ren rice ball noriKylo Ren rice ball noriKylo Ren rice ball done

Step 4: Discard the plastic wrap. Cut the nori into pieces to create the helmet details, then wrap a larger piece around the rice ball to create Kylo Ren’s hood details. Serve immediately.

Enjoy this healthy and delicious dose of the dark side!

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com. Star Wars Check

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel Your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsCheckRecipes, #StarWarsRecipes

star wars recipes kylo ren

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved