ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Rey and Rose Chase a Saboteur in Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #4 - Exclusive

October 23, 2019
October 23, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Read a preview of the thrilling conclusion to the series, plus get a glimpse at Marvel’s Doctor Aphra Annual #3!

Using the Force isn’t just about lifting rocks. Sometimes it’s also handy for protecting key members of the Resistance from fiery doom.

In Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #4, the latest and final installment in the new Marvel Star Wars miniseries written by Ethan Sacks and with art by Luke Ross, it’s up to Rey and Rose Tico to track down the Quarren responsible for the blast that could have killed General Leia Organa and Aftab Ackbar!

Then, in the Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual #3, the sly archaeologist does something entirely out of character: she offers her help to pay back a favor. In “The Arrangement,” Aphra sends a message to Winloss and Nokk, seated at a very familiar Tatooine watering hole, the Mos Eisley cantina. Check out StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of both issues, available October 30, below!

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #4

The cover of Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4 A page from Marvel's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #4

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual #3

The cover of Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 A page from Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3 The cover of Marvel's Doctor Aphra Annual #3

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #JourneyToTheRiseOfSkywalker

star wars comics Marvel Doctor Aphra Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved